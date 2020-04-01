Spend Your Quarantine Building These Paper Toyota 86s in Classic Racing Liveries

Are you looking for a way to keep you or your young ones busy while locked up in coronavirus quarantine, but are too butterfingered for woodworking and too lazy to dust off the bicycles? Look no further, says Toyota, because it just released templates for paper 86 models you can cut out and put together yourself, eventually making for a meticulously detailed and true-to-life scale Toyota 86 replica to display around the house. Okay, that last point may be an exaggeration but, at the very least, it's something that should keep the kids occupied for a few hours.

To be precise, Toyota says each one will take around one hour to build and there are six of 'em, each wearing a different racing livery from Toyota's back catalog including one inspired by the iconic Castrol Celica GT-Four rally car.