Watch This Wizard Carve an Exquisite Toyota Land Cruiser Out of Wood

Does anybody else feel like a maladroit nincompoop after watching that, or is it just me?

The badges, the tread on the tires, the roof rails, the meticulously sculpted front end! Sure, a diecast or plastic scale model from the likes of AutoArt or Tamiya might be more accurate, but you gotta respect the hell out of something assembled from absolute scratch. In the words of some of our more industrious friends, "built, not bought."

Apparently hailing from Vietnam, the Woodworking Art YouTube channel has built other cars before including a Bugatti Chiron and President Trump's "Beast" Cadillac state car, the latter of which was milled out of a single, solid block of wood. In between the cars, though, the channel also dabbles in some equally—if not more—impressive models of animals and superheroes.