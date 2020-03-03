1,600-HP Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Will Absolutely Be Faster Than Your Accord

Bugatti may have been the first to break the 300-mph barrier with a modified Chiron, but the race to build the first 300-mph production car is still on. Maybe not for long, though, because Koenigsegg hopes to lay down the gauntlet with what Christian Von Koenigsegg says will be "fastest Koenigsegg we will ever endeavor to make;" the Jesko Absolut.

Koenigsegg designed the Jesko Absolut with the singular purpose of achieving "higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it." Doing so required stripping the track-spec rear wing from the normal Jesko to achieve a drag coefficient of just 0.278, a thousandth less than that of the 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara. Cracking 300 can't be done with minimal drag alone, of course. Any prospective member of the 300 club needs mind-blowing power output, and the Jesko Absolut doesn't disappoint.