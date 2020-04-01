Tear Your Kids' Faces Off With Brutal Speed in This AWD, 1,665-HP Honda Odyssey Hybrid

Possibly the last thing any sane person with a 1,029-horsepower, front-wheel-drive Honda Odyssey would think to themselves is "this car needs more power." Yet horsepower is addicting, and as any addict can tell you, more is never enough. That’s why Bisi Ezerioha—proprietor of Los Angeles-area speed shop Bisimoto Engineering—decided to throw an electric motor on the rear axle of said thousand-horse Odyssey to pump it up to 1,665 horsepower.

This particular Odyssey has long been the source of tuner-crazed fanfare as it originally broke cover with absurd amounts of turbocharged horsepower. It debuted at SEMA in 2015 with all that power going to the front wheels through an Acura TL-sourced six-speed manual, and it even made an appearance on The Drive's /TUNED series with Matt Farah.