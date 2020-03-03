4-Seat, 3-Cylinder, Twin-Turbo Koenigsegg Gemera Does 0-60 in 1.9 Seconds

The Gemera will be the first production application of Koenigsegg's pioneering Freevalve pneumatic valve control system, which allows the engine's software to electronically control valve timing and lift far more precisely than any camshaft ever could. The results are that the Freevalve engine boosts what an internal combustion engine's normal efficiency and power density would be to wild proportions. Case in point, the Gemera's "Tiny Friendly Giant" 3-cylinder engine displaces just 2.0-liters and thanks to a set of turbos, somehow produces 600 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

Mounted in the middle, this wild new engine joins forces with an electric motor producing 400 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque to power the front wheels, not the rears. Those are instead driven by twin motors making another 500 horsepower and 738 pound-feet. This gives the Gemera torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, which is something of a necessity for a car which, when fueled on pure ethanol, generates 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet of torque. Apparently, physics no longer apply to the Swedes.