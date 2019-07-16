The 2020 Lotus Evija Is a Breathtaking $1.9 Million, 1,972-Horsepower EV Hypercar

​We’d love to talk about the 2020 Lotus Evija’s stunning good looks. It looks as is DaVinci himself molded the Evija’s breathtaking aerodynamics, especially those rear Venturi tunnels. But we can’t. Everything, even its GQ-ready design is eclipsed by the singularly absurd 1,972 horsepower its electric motors produce. That’s just, well, making us giggle uncontrollably. We’re going to need a minute to pull ourselves together. The propulsion for the 2020 Lotus Evija—the first all-electric car in the brand’s 71-year history—is rooted in the hypercar’s Williams Advanced Engineering-sourced drivetrain. Williams has long helped develop technology for Formula 1, Formula E, and other racing series; as well as recently a handful of road-going EV solutions. This marks the company’s most powerful unit to date. According to Lotus, “Power is fed from the battery pack to a bespoke in-line axial arrangement of two high-power density e-motors,” and from there, sends its all-electric hellfire to the four hub-attached e-motors. And you’ll need to it wrestle 1,972 horsepower and 1,253 pound-feet of torque.

Lotus Cars

The central battery is located directly behind the Evija’s seats, while each individual wheel holds a drive unit. This allows the Evija’s torque vectoring system to “provide exceptional dynamic response and agility,” and can self-adjust “instantly [to] distribute power to any combination of two, three, or four wheels within a fraction of a second.” Furthermore, while Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley all use rear-wheel steer systems, the Evija can adjust the torque split to each wheel in such a way as to negate needing those heavy electrically actuated systems. Lotus says the Evija is “For the Drivers’” and based on its purported performance metrics, we’re inclined to agree. Though we’d likely modify it as it’s “For the Lunatics’.” 62 mph occurs in under three seconds and 186 mph takes less than nine seconds—our giggles have returned. Though whoever buys an Evija likely won’t really care about range, Lotus and Williams state that the battery, e-motors, and transmission all operate on a 98-percent efficiency and gives the hypercar the ability to deliver 250 miles of range. Charging will also be lightning-quick thanks to the Evija being able to accept an 800kW ultra-fast charge. That ensures it takes just nine minutes from dead to a full recharge. More normal 350kW units, 800kW is still in its infancy, will take only 18 minutes.

Lotus Cars