Watch the 1,972-HP Lotus Evija Hypercar Prototype Debut its All-Electric Violence

Lotus is aiming for 2,000 metric horsepower, which roughly translates to 1,972 old fashion horses, from its Williams-sourced electric drivetrain. As such, the Evija aims to be the most powerful production road car when it begins production in 2020. Before then, however, the company has a lot of testing to complete, but at least there's a production-prototype actually being tested.

Lotus says it'll be taking the Evija, and its massive Venturi tunnels, to multiple test circuits across Europe, as well as the company's home track in Hethel, U.K. Evija prototypes are also set to hit public roads for some real-world quality control over the next several months.

The Lotus Evija will allegedly hit 60 mph in well under three seconds and 186 mph in under nine. Advertised to deliver 250 miles of range, the British electric hypercar will get from empty to fully-charged in only nine minutes with an 800 kW ultra-fast charger.