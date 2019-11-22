Watch the 1,972-HP Lotus Evija Hypercar Prototype Debut its All-Electric Violence
Concept no more, the Evija shows off its drift skills.
It's been only a few months since Lotus debuted the all-electric Evija hypercar and the Hethel-based company isn't about to delay its finalized production specs. Along with hypercar's debut at this year's Guangzhou Auto Show in China, Lotus showed video footage of the company's first production prototype silently burning rubber around an English airfield. And yes, it will drift.
Lotus is aiming for 2,000 metric horsepower, which roughly translates to 1,972 old fashion horses, from its Williams-sourced electric drivetrain. As such, the Evija aims to be the most powerful production road car when it begins production in 2020. Before then, however, the company has a lot of testing to complete, but at least there's a production-prototype actually being tested.
Lotus says it'll be taking the Evija, and its massive Venturi tunnels, to multiple test circuits across Europe, as well as the company's home track in Hethel, U.K. Evija prototypes are also set to hit public roads for some real-world quality control over the next several months.
The Lotus Evija will allegedly hit 60 mph in well under three seconds and 186 mph in under nine. Advertised to deliver 250 miles of range, the British electric hypercar will get from empty to fully-charged in only nine minutes with an 800 kW ultra-fast charger.
Oh, and if you're wondering why the thing's auto show stand backdrop says "ALIVE," Lotus' press release says the Evija has been made specifically "For The Drivers" and sitting in the driver's seat looking back at it through the rear-view mirror, the banner makes a lot more sense. The grown-up part of us hopes the Evija name wasn't chosen precisely so that they could pull this gag off but a small part of us desperately hopes it was.
We can't wait to get behind the wheel.
