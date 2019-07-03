Electric Lotus Hypercar Will be Called Evija, Can Be Seen in Goodwood Peep Show
It's pronounced "ev-eye-a," people.
Lotus has confirmed the name of its Type 130 electric hypercar. Call her Evija, and pronounce it "ev-eye-a."
Meaning "the first in existence" or "the living one" according to Lotus, the Evija will be both the company’s first all-new model in over a decade and its first electrified production vehicle. Said production will be limited; just 130 examples will be built, reportedly at a price of £2 million (over $2.5 million) apiece. Knowing Evija's name and number doesn't mean you get to meet her just yet, though: lucky visitors at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed will get only a glimpse of the car as part of a "light show" that'll keep most of its body hidden.
Unlike many past Lotuses, the Evija has been designed to be useable on a daily basis, meaning the welcome addition of creature comforts, but also minimal range anxiety. It'll have a battery developed in part by Formula E battery supplier Williams Advanced Engineering, which'll be good for a range reported to be in excess of 250 miles. Running low on juice won't be something to worry about, as the Evija is equipped with a CCS charging system that makes it capable of charging from DC fast-chargers and home AC current alike.
But don't assume Lotus has forgotten its roots and plans to plump up the Evija to satisfy softies; it'll reportedly have over 1,000 all-wheel horsepower, giving the Evija the forward motility to keep up with the best of them.
"Evija is the perfect name for our new car because it’s the first hypercar from Lotus, our first electric offering and is the first new model under the stewardship of Geely," proclaimed Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham. "The Evija is a Lotus like no other, yet a true Lotus in every sense. It will re-establish our brand on the global automotive stage and pave the way for further visionary models."
Lotus reportedly won't commence deliveries of the Evija until some time in the early 2020s, though one report outlines it to be among three to four new Lotuses coming out in that period. Two sports cars are said to arrive in 2020, and Lotus' possibly electric crossover, around 2022. A Lotus revival is overdue, so let's hope one's truly coming.
