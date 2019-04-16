Lotus Type 130: The British Are Coming, and They're Bringing an Electric Hypercar With Them

The rumors are true: British sports car maker Lotus announced today ahead of the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show that it will embrace the future by building an all-new, all-electric hypercar; the first in its 71-year history. Called the Type 130, the famous brand says that it has reached "advanced stages" of development and will reveal the car in its entirety later this year in London, the birthplace of the Lotus brand.

“Type 130 will be the most dynamically accomplished Lotus in our history," said Lotus CEO, Phil Popham. "It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus.”

Last year, Popham told Forbes that this particular Lotus will cover some small details which previous cars left out in the name of racing; he called them "hygiene factors." In fact, potential buyers can expect to see improved ergonomics and connectivity, along with an overall better human experience in the car. However, don't think that Lotus has forgotten about its core values.