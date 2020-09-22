It’s Always a Great Day When There’s a New 1,973-HP Electric Lotus Evija Testing Video

Having cut its ties with battery expert Williams Advanced Engineering, Lotus is now in the process of fine-tuning the Evija's five driving modes which alter every aspect of the car to make the most of those cells packaged behind the driver:

Range limits peak outputs to 985 horsepower and 590 foot-pounds of torque, switching to rear-drive to maximize the distance available.

City decreases the level of regenerative braking for a smooth drive, also putting the rear wing in its low-drag mode. Push a button below 30 mph and the Evija's nose will lift as well.

Tour turns on the action, allowing for both four-wheel or rear-wheel-drive and delivering up to 1,380 horsepower with torque-vectoring on demand.

Sport goes further with 1,676 horsepower and 1,253 foot-pounds of torque, with all systems working towards maximizing traction.

Track speaks for itself. All the juice at 1,781 horsepower aided by the highest level of torque-vectoring, as well as the Evija’s Drag Reduction System (DRS) available on request. As you'd expect, the chassis is also at its sharpest.