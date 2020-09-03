The Williams Family Is Out of Their Formula 1 Team

What's been in the air for a while at Williams Racing is just about to happen: deputy team principal Claire Williams will step down from her role after this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. After 50 years in the circus that is Formula 1, the Williams family is calling it quits.

Following two failed ventures ran between 1969 and 1976, Sir Frank Williams founded Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited in 1977. Currently known as Williams Racing, the team has achieved nine Constructors' Championships in 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, and seven Drivers' in 1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, giving Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve an FW-car to the top.

While Sir Frank Williams remained team principal for over fifty years, the task of running the team landed on her daughter Claire's table in 2013. Powered by Mercedes-Benz engines since 2014, Williams went from 3rd to 5th to 10th until 2020, facing escalating financial challenges that led to the complete sale of the team and its assets by the Williams family last year.

With the recent takeover of American Dorilton Capital, it's going to be an end of an era this weekend in Italy. Claire Williams and the entire team are very grateful to their loyal fans: