New Ford GT Supercar Variant to Be Revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford will celebrate Independence Day this year in one of the coolest ways possible: by unveiling a new, seemingly racier version of its legendary Ford GT supercar.

Teased in the single dark photograph you see above, the new Ford GT variant will introduce itself at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 4, specifically at a dedicated press conference scheduled for 4:45 a.m. EDT. Ford Performance's Hermann Salenbauch will be joined on-stage by Multimatic CTO Larry Holt—the Canadian company responsible for putting the GT together. Unfortunately, the details stop there.

Judging from the teaser shot, however, it's safe to assume the new car will be a sportier affair than the existing GT, as it appears to rock a hood scoop and extremely large rear wing. Could Ford be readying a lightened-and-angry GT in the same vein as LT-designated McLarens, RS model Porsches, and Pista-suffixed Ferraris? Or perhaps it's a new-and-improved racing machine destined for Le Mans and its new WEC Hypercar class? Bar any pesky leaks, we'll have to wait until next month to find out what this thing is.