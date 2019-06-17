Watch Top Gear's Stig Manhandle a Ferrari 488 Pista Around Dunsfold Aerodrome

The steering inputs made during the 1.75-mile lap must range in the hundreds, and at times the Stig had to countersteer rather abruptly to make sure the rear end of the Pista didn't go buck-wild and send the collectible Italian into the grass. Furthermore, if you pay close attention to the upshifts and downshifts, you'll notice that the Stig upshifts early mid-corner about three or four times during the lap, rather than riding the powerband through the entire corner and upshifting at the exit. This leads us to believe that the Pista is a tail-happy monster, which isn't a bad thing at all, but it's also surprising considering Ferrari's special track creations like the Pista are famous for their near-perfect balance and composure.

As the lap comes to a close, the Stig can be seen aggressively manhandling the Pista through the last few corners while feathering the throttle to keep it facing the right direction. For a driver that's typically cool, calm, and very, very smooth, this is quite alarming. Is the Pista really this difficult to handle, or could it be that tires were cold or the track green?

Watch the video and judge for yourself.