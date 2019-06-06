Think of the Children: Texas Shop Builds Ferrari 458 Italia With Six-Speed Gated Manual

The 458 is perhaps a more interesting project, as there was never a manual option for the 458. The shop was able to convert the 430 Scuderia's hydraulically shifted gearbox to a stick-shift as the two transmission options shared so many parts, but that's precisely what every trim of the 458 has lacked.

The 458 will require a transmission swap to something else which Bartosik did not specify to CarBuzz. However, he did note that the limited availability of this new transmission will limit the run of manual 458 conversions to only 10 or 11 customer cars. One eagle-eyed poster on FerrariChat says that it appears to use an F430 shifter and gate, although Bartosik explained to The Drive that he didn't want to release details as to which transmission they're using until they know it all works. The goal is to have the 458 swap package ready for production by January 2020.

The Smoking Tire host Matt Farah was impressed by the smooth operation of the manual conversion of the 430's six-speed gearbox, so I have high hopes for what this 458 will be like.