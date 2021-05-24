World’s Most Powerful DeLorean Rocks a 630-HP Kia V6 and a Porsche 911 Six-Speed Manual

One of the many weak points of the DeLorean DMC-12 was its engine. The Peugeot-Renault-Volvo 2.8-liter V6 produced just 130 horsepower and struggled to push around the DMC-12's stainless steel body with any gusto; a problem which owners over the years have addressed with engine swaps ranging from Chevrolet V8s to electric drive. But easily the most interesting DeLorean swap so far has to be the transplant of a tuned Kia Stinger GT's turbo V6 engine with an estimated 600+ horsepower. In fact, its owner claims it is the world's most powerful DMC-12. This DMC-12 and its Kia swap were engineered by Otsuka Maxwell Design of San Diego, California for Nick Reid of Reid Performance, the manufacturer of exotic and sports car performance parts. Having seen the Stinger GT's 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 hold up well to the punishment of drifting, OMD and Reid chose it to power this resto-modded DeLorean, in the process equipping it with what Reid calls a "plethora of one-off machined and fabricated parts."

Nick Reid 3.3-liter, twin-turbo Kia Stinger GT V6 in a DeLorean DMC-12

These start with custom-machined intercoolers said to have the heat-shedding capacity of those in the Ferrari F40, which feed cooled charge air into a stock-inspired intake manifold. Cut from a 70-pound hunk of aluminum, this manifold integrates velocity stacks and hides the fuel rails and a one-gallon surge tank. They empty out not from the stock direct fuel injection system, but a high-flow aftermarket port setup better equipped for the task of metering fuel for boost generated by twin Garrett turbochargers. Even at only nine pounds of boost, Reid's DeLorean registered 487 horsepower at the wheels on a dyno where a Ferrari 458 managed just 405. From this, Reid extrapolates a likely power output of 630 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque. Seeing as the last DMC-12 to lay claim the title of most powerful appears to be the 575-horsepower, Buick Grand National-powered car we covered back in 2012, Reid's DeLorean is indeed the new king if the math checks out.