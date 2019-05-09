This Pristine 1991 Nissan 180SX Is Owned by the World's Coolest 87-Year-Old Granny

Close your eyes and picture an S13 owner—what's he or she wearing? Nothing special, baseball cap on backward, baggy pants, vaping. They say something ordinary like "Yo, that's shizzle." Okay, now slowly open your eyes again. Did you picture an elderly white woman? No? Well, shame on you.

Modified sitcom references aside, the red 1991 Nissan 180SX you see here is actually owned by 87-year-old June Bouwer and it's probably one of the cleanest, most well-maintained S13's in the world. Residing in the small town of Knysna, South Africa, Bouwer told Prestige Multimedia that the car has been meticulously serviced and garage-kept since her husband bought it for her new when she was 59. Over 78,000 miles later, not a tinge of rust can be found on this Nissan sports coupe—remarkable, not just for an old S13 but for '90s Japanese cars in general.