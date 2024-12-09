I Bought One of the Last Stock Nissan 240SXs in California

Cars are a disease, and I’m terminal. After buying and flipping nearly 20 cars during the pandemic (sometimes taking the occasional L), I’ve finally landed on the one I think will be a keeper. No, for real this time. It’s a stock 1992 Nissan 240SX LE with a manual transmission, dressed in Aztec Red. In a world where nearly every 240 has been drifted into a pole, this one is a true survivor.

I’m the third owner, and the working professional woman I purchased it from had it for 27 years. The cherry on top? The car came with every maintenance record since day one. I’m talking a record book thick enough to rival Twilight. Heck, I even have the original window sticker.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

To give you a taste of my automotive palette, I focused on ’90s to early 2000s enthusiast cars during the pandemic. My collection ranged from a couple of DC Integras and BMW E30s to a Mercedes 190E and a fourth-gen Camaro. I even scored a garage-kept, low-mileage, single-owner 1993 Toyota MR2. It was stupid clean—T-tops, flip-up headlights, mid-engine layout, manual transmission, and a rare black leather interior. The only thing missing? A turbo. Still, it was one of my best finds.

Ricardo Hernandez

Ricardo Hernandez

How I ended up with this car is both oddly complex and incredibly simple. It took an almost comical number to get here, but honestly, I saw it coming from a mile away. Thing is, I was practically born into the world of Nissans. My earliest memories are from the back seat of my dad’s Datsun 510, and I spent countless hours watching him build a 1973 Nissan Skyline Kenmeri in our garage. My main project car now is a temperamental 1975 Datsun 280Z. Nissan steel, rust and all, may as well be in our DNA the same way adamantium runs through Wolverine.

And this is actually my fourth 240SX. My first was a 1989 240SX coupe that I bought for $1,600 in high school. Then, during college, I drove a 1996 240SX S14 Zenki. At the start of the pandemic, I owned another Aztec Red S13 hatch. What draws me to these cars is their ‘90s styling and straightforward simplicity. C’mon, a lightweight, manual, rear-wheel-drive coupe with back seats? Sure, they’re not the most practical seats, but I appreciate the extra room for storage. Plus, being a hatchback, I can fit my 8-foot surfboard inside with ease. The heart of the car is the inline-4 KA24DE. While notorious for being a “truck engine”, it’s known for being durable and easy to work on. With proper care, these engines can easily last 300K miles. It’s not the quickest, but it’s reliable, simple to maintain, and has a charm all its own.

Ricardo Hernandez

So here I am, having sold the MR2 and replaced it with another 240SX. Let’s be real—the MR2’s build quality was far superior. It handled better than the Nissan, no question. It had 50,000 fewer miles and arguably more unique styling. On paper, it wins in every category. Would I have kept it if it were the turbo model? Probably not. As special as the MR2 is, it was never my dream car. If I had to choose one car to be buried with, the answer is simple: a Datsun Z or a Nissan 240SX.

What’s next for the car? You probably expect me to say, “Keep it stock,” and wrap up the blog, but nope. My plan is to replicate Japan’s iconic 180SX Type-X. You see, in Japan, this chassis continued production until 1998, and for its final years, the highest trim, the Type-X, came with some seriously aggressive styling. I’m talking a sharp front bumper, wavy side skirts with a matching rear valance, and the coolest spoiler and taillights you’ve ever seen. Seriously, if you’re not familiar, look it up. Or better yet, stay tuned and follow the build right here on The Drive.

Got a tip, or a lead on another ’90s Nissan survivor? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com