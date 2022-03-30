Bring a Trailer Pulls 590-Mile Nissan 240SX Auction Over Shill Bidding, and It's a Real Mess

After commenters pointed out links between Pilatus and Duncan, the 240SX listing was withdrawn by Bring a Trailer on March 28. The statement from the auction site said, "The seller has failed to follow advice on how to salvage this auction from a number of commenters as well as private conversations with us, and has instead engaged in shill bidding – an activity that we do not tolerate on BaT." The firm added, "We appreciate the understanding from and the detective work displayed by our community."

Afterward, though, commenters were quick to point out that both Pilatus and Blucking appeared to still have active accounts on the site, leading some to question how prevalent shill-bidding is on Bring a Trailer.

Gary Duncan confirmed to The Drive that he is indeed Pilatus, that Blucking is employed by him, and that in this case, he placed bids on his own car to shut down the auction. "I shill bidded it to try to get Bring a Trailer to [take] it down," he said. Duncan expressed that he was upset about the initial omission of the paintwork problems and sought to have the listing removed entirely, rather than clarified, as commenters continued to savage the car and his own reputation as a seller.

In emails shown to The Drive, Duncan had been in correspondence with Bring a Trailer on March 25—before the shill bid had taken place—asking that the 240SX auction be taken down as skeptical comments piled up. In those emails, the auction house stated it would clarify the listing with the paintwork information Duncan had originally provided, but it would not withdraw the auction. Bring a Trailer updated the page and explained what happened in another comment: "Hi all, paintwork on the car was disclosed by the seller prior to the auction—we deeply apologize for missing that detail and have updated the listing as such. We know how important transparency is and try to uphold the same standards we instill in our sellers. Thank you to our knowledgable community for your eagle eyes! - BaT"

That didn't satisfy Duncan. "They posted that they made a mistake, and commenters did not go back and read those," he said. As far as the shill bid is concerned, he acknowledges that "what I did was wrong and I admit it was wrong, but I did it because [the situation] was wrong." He also claims to have reached out to Bring a Trailer with an offer to write an apology to the community, but he hasn't heard back yet. When asked about the 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix listing, Duncan stated he had no recollection of bidding and that the car may have been a consignment vehicle.

After the Nissan listing was pulled, Duncan attempted to leave a comment explaining his side and why he felt his shill bidding was justified in this case and placing the blame for the whole thing on Bring a Trailer. He provided another email to The Drive where a Bring a Trailer employee warns him about the potential consequences of allowing that comment to go through:

"We haven't posted it publicly yet and I would highly advise against it. Again, as I suggested before, the only path forward here that saves this auction is for you to accept responsibility for the phony bid and comment and say that you understand it was wrong. I recommend that so strongly because that behavior has us ban participants from the site...So at this point you can leave a different comment that accepts responsibility for your bidding (as we did with the apology about the paint issue, and everyone then moves on)...Alternatively you can tell us to go ahead and post the comment you left earlier which blames us and takes no responsibility and expresses no remorse. If you choose this route, this is a violation of the rules...and we will have to restrict all Duncan accounts from participation on the site going forward."

The saga is, for now, mostly over though basically unresolved, with comments on the original listing slowing down to a trickle and no further word from Bring a Trailer on auction policies. In the meantime, let this be a lesson: you cannot get anything past some motivated car enthusiasts with internet access.

