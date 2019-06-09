Completely Stock 1970 Datsun 240Z Sells for Baffling $124K on Bring a Trailer

If you ask any classic car enthusiast without boatloads of expendable cash, they'll say the bubble for old school Japanese sports cars needs to burst. First came the $100,000 Toyota Supras, then the high-priced Skyline GTR imports, and now the Datsun Z cars are feeling the fallout of the JDM craze. A 1970 Datsun 240Z recently sold for $124,240 on Bring a Trailer, one of the highest auction results a conventional 240Z has seen yet.

For well over $100k, the new owner will get a well-restored but completely stock 240Z with 33,000 miles on the odometer. It's clad in orange with a black interior and is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-six engine developing 151 horsepower, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

This Z's high price comes courtesy of its rich history, having been used as a model for a Franklin Mint die-cast model car. It was also present at former Nissan Motor Corporation USA Yutaka Katayama's induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame. Katayama, also known as Mr. K, was the biggest advocate for Nissan to come to the United States and is idolized as the father of the Z-Car by the Datsun community. A signed photo of him posing with this car as well as a signed Franklin Mint 240Z model was3x included with the purchase of the vehicle.