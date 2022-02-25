Buy This Fire-Spitting 1968 Chevy Camper Truck for the Price of Your Soul

A '60s Chevy pickup is one of the most iconic pieces of American automobilia ever to roll off the line—you'd think it was purpose-built for hauling apple pies. This example on Bring a Trailer, however, is not your average workhorse, even if its listing seems a little mundane at first glance. As Brianna Wu pointed out in a tweet, this camper build bravely asks the question: What if wholesome Americana could shoot flames?

For a little more on the truck itself, this is a C20 Longhorn instead of the more commonly built C10. The second generation of the C/K pickup truck line, built from 1967 to 1972, saw the Longhorn name join the Chevy lineup as a physically bigger, longer, and more heavy-duty pickup meant for cattle ranching and bed campers, and they're rare in comparison to normal C10 production numbers. Bring a Trailer quotes this as one of just 1,902 built for 1968; not that many when you consider over 200,000 Fleetside eight-footers were built in the same year.