Buy This Fire-Spitting 1968 Chevy Camper Truck for the Price of Your Soul

This truck gets better, though. Under the hood is a 396 cubic-inch V8 with a four-speed manual, an especially potent combo for the C/K line. Step inside the immaculately restored short-cab and the finest teal vinyl the world has seen since the Back to The Future movie sets were constructed greets the driver. The camper shell itself, said to be a Franklin 11FK6 model in the sale ad, has also been fully refurbished with new interior trim, extra length added (to properly fit the C20 Longhorn's atypical 8.5-foot bed), and a repaint. To support the weight of the camper without stressing the rear leaf springs, an additional helper axle has been installed—complete with air springs—to help distribute the load.
And then, of course, it shoots flames.