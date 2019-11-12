Man Crashes Brand-New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Just Minutes After Going on Test Drive
You break it, you buy it?
A Porsche dealership in Wales had quite the eventful day when a potential would-be customer was involved in a five-car pileup while test driving a 911 GT2 RS earlier this month. According to the Daily Mail, it happened just over a mile away from the Porsche Centre Cardiff showroom and caused significant damage to the 911's front end in addition to generating lengthy traffic delays, per the South Wales Police.
According to witness and "fellow driver" Hywel Williams, the man behind the wheel of the red Porsche attributes the crash to faulty brakes. "The guy had only just picked it up from Porsche around the corner and he claimed the brakes failed," said Williams.
Authorities confirmed that all vehicles involved were recovered from the scene and that no injuries were reported.
As of the time of writing, police haven't officially released details into what exactly happened and who was at fault, but given the whole "bad brakes" excuse and, y'know, the fact that he was driving an unfamiliar, bright red, super-fast sports car, things don't look good for the Porsche guy.
Powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six sending 700 horsepower (the most to come ever out of a factory-spec 911) to just the rear wheels and costing nearly $300,000, the 911 GT2 RS really isn't a car to be messed with. That's a lesson this other Porsche driver learned the hard way when it smashed another example into a $3.5 million Pagani Huayra BC at Monza.
- RELATEDSpeeding Porsche Launches Into Second Story of New Jersey Building, Killing TwoNo one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to local news reports.READ NOW
- RELATEDRenowned California Porsche Shop Suffers Warehouse Fire, Over $3M in Inventory LostCountless rare items and memorabilia were burned completely, as well as a museum-quality 912E belonging to Benton Performance.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Crash Into a $3.5M Pagani Huayra BCLack of skill = pretty big bill.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche to Restart 911 GT2 RS Production After Cargo Ship Sinks With Cars On Board (UPDATE)The previous-generation 911 GT2 RS went out of production in February—but not for these unlucky owners.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Models Finally Gain No-Cost Manual Transmission OptionPorsche's terrific eight-speed auto will be standard equipment on the new 911 but now, you can swing for the seven-speed stick.READ NOW