Watch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Crash Into a $3.5M Pagani Huayra BC

Watching two expensive road-going cars do battle on a race track is as thrilling as it is nerve-racking. The sound of screaming engines and squealing tires being pushed to their limits is like music to the ears, but sometimes that symphony can hit a wrong note. Such is the case in this video recently shared to social media, showing a Porsche 911 GT2 RS practically t-boning a Pagani Huayra BC at Italy's iconic Monza race track. An Instagram post appeared on Sunday showing the pair of high-dollar cars colliding with each other at Monza's turn one, which is an oftentimes troublesome chicane. The 800-horsepower Pagani hypercar begins its turn and aims at the apex as the Porsche plows into an intersecting path, smashing into the Pagani at speed. The resulting strength of the accident forced open the Huayra's passenger-side door as both cars came to an abrupt stop in the grass.

The short clip suggests that the Porsche entered the corner going far too fast and collided with the Pagani, though it's difficult to place blame without much background information. The GT2 RS driver might have expected a different reaction from the Pagani, though the corner entry speed suggests that they weren't familiar with the car or track layout. It's worth noting that Turn 1 is preceded by one of the longest and fastest straights in any major circuit, so that may have played a big role in the Porsche driver running out of tarmac as it approached the chicane. While not much information is given in the original Instagram post that showcased the carnage, GT Spirit believes that the accident may have happened at GT Cup 2019, a racing event held organized by Top Gear's Italian magazine. Other social media posts back this up, including one that spotted the Pagani just hours before the collision.