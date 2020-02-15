Pagani Imola Is a $5.4M Love Poem to the Racetrack That Birthed It

Pagani has officially revealed the next chapter in the Huayra saga, and it’s a motorsport-derived hypercar called the Imola. Now the top dog in Pagani's lineup (besides one-offs), each Imola costs $5.4 million, and every one of them has already been sold.

The hypercar builder's latest creation gets its name, of course, from the infamous Imola circuit (now called Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari), the focal point of the Motor Valley in Bologna, Italy. This moniker is well-deserved though, as Pagani developed the Imola on this very racetrack, racking up roughly 10,000 miles in tests on the tarmac for which the car is named.

“Imola is a sacred place for car enthusiasts,” explained Pagani founder and Chief Designer, Horacio Pagani. “It’s a fast, difficult, technical circuit that has always separated the wheat from the chaff, in terms of both men and machines. A circuit that has made the fastest drivers faster, one that has given rise to fierce duels between opponents and gentlemen, and where the sweetest victories and bitterest tragedies have been witnessed. A circuit in the Motor Valley of Emilia Romagna. A place that has given so much to the automotive industry. That has given so much to Pagani.”