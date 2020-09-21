Watch the 800-HP Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Set a New Lap Record at Spa

Horacio Pagani first announced the lighter and faster Huayra BC in 2016, after which we all knew an open-top alternative was to follow. Yet when the time came for the Roadster BC in 2019, the person least likely to be an American car enthusiast didn't stop at just getting rid of a carbon fiber roof. Instead, the already track-happy Huayra BC got re-engineered almost completely to become the Roadster BC, ending up with more power from its twin-turbo AMG V12, as well as a more advanced chassis. And now, following a grueling validation phase, it's broken the production car lap record at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

After the design phase, Pagani had to validate all these changes in 2020, which lead to the construction of six prototypes for the sake of building just 40 production cars. Keeping all the people in mind who are willing to spending $3.5 million on a car, Pagani's team put 220,000 test miles into the Roadster BC, 28,000 of which were completed at various European tracks.

Then came Sept. 4 at the iconic race track, where the final validation of the AMG engine, Pirelli tire package, and chassis tuning took place. Those, plus an unscheduled lap record.