New Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Is a $3.5M, V-12-Powered Italian Dream Machine

Pagani makes the Huayra Roadster and the hardcore Huayra BC but hasn't offered a car that combines the latter's performance upgrades and the former’s, um, open-top-ness. That all changes now with the introduction of the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC.

Intuitively, it melds the BC's hardcore hardware with the removable top of the Roadster. The result? An 800-horsepower Italian hypercar most will only ever see on Instagram—parked in front of a Monaco casino, no doubt. Limited to just 40 examples, the Roadster BC will cost the equivalent of almost $3.5 million. Nobody ever said dreams would come cheap.