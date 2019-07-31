New Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Is a $3.5M, V-12-Powered Italian Dream Machine
There are supercars...and then there's this, which makes anything that costs short of seven figures look entirely pedestrian.
Pagani makes the Huayra Roadster and the hardcore Huayra BC but hasn't offered a car that combines the latter's performance upgrades and the former’s, um, open-top-ness. That all changes now with the introduction of the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC.
Intuitively, it melds the BC's hardcore hardware with the removable top of the Roadster. The result? An 800-horsepower Italian hypercar most will only ever see on Instagram—parked in front of a Monaco casino, no doubt. Limited to just 40 examples, the Roadster BC will cost the equivalent of almost $3.5 million. Nobody ever said dreams would come cheap.
The Mercedes-AMG-built, 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-12 from the fixed-roof BC has been massaged to make 50 more horses here (the coupe BC made "just" 750 hp). This is specifically thanks to new turbos, twin throttle bodies, a hydroformed intake manifold, and four water-to-air intercoolers. Along with its 800 horses, the Huayra Roadster BC boasts 774 pound-feet of torque. Power travels to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, single-clutch transmission that Pagani has seemingly calibrated for drama and entertainment rather than outright pace or efficiency. (And that might have been the only time the words "Pagani" and "efficiency" have ever been used in the same sentence.)
Pagani's latest hypercar makes contact with the road via a set of custom Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. Much like the gearbox, Pirelli and Pagani formulated the tires to deliver the right "feel" for drivers, not necessarily outright grip.
If, however, lap times and face-melting pace is indeed what you're after, Pagani has been spotted testing what is widely believed to be the upcoming Huayra R. Like the take-no-prisoners Zonda R before it, it's expected to break track records, push the limits of road legality, and be even more expensive and exclusive than the cars that came before it. We can't wait.
