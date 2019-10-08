Pagani Zonda Aether With 760-HP V-12, Manual Transmission Expected to Fetch up to $5.5M at Auction

A one-off Pagani Zonda equipped with a manual transmission is scheduled to hit the auction block this November, where it's expected to sell for up to $2 million more than Pagani's fastest current model, the Huayra BC. (One of which was just involved in a heavy crash with a Porsche GT2 RS.) Those without an encyclopedic knowledge of Pagani's extensive, confusing series of Zondas may need a briefing on what's different about this particular supercar, which was based loosely on the one-of-five Zonda Cinque Roadster.

RM Sotheby's 2017 Pagani Zonda Aether

Commissioned by Ronnie Kessel—also the owner of the one-off Ferrari SP38 according to CarThrottle—the Aether differentiates itself from the Cinque with altered front and rear aero, a tweaked taillight setup, door straps in lieu of handles, and a headset for the driver. In all, not much, but these aren't what makes the Aether special among Zondas. No, what makes the Aether special is that it features a collector-spec six-speed manual transmission, which makes it something of a unicorn among modern hypercars. Likewise, a three-pedal setup pairs nicely with the Zonda's naturally aspirated 7.3-liter AMG V-12, which in the Aether makes a healthy 760 horsepower—a good 235 more than the engine originally made in the Mercedes-Benz SL73 AMG. This gives the featherweight, mostly-carbon Zonda Aether (which weighs well under 3,000 pounds) a power-to-weight ratio up there with the best of them, not to mention handling that'd make your parents disapprove of your driving.

