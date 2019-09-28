People Are Already Reporting Collisions With Tesla’s Driverless Smart Summon Feature

With the widespread release of Tesla's V10 software beginning earlier this week, drivers gained access to a number of new vehicle features and integrations. One particular feature was the long-awaited Smart Summon functionality which gives drivers the ability to summon their vehicles to them from across a parking lot or in some other complex scenario. Unfortunately, things aren't going exactly as planned. As the update started to push out to vehicles over-the-air, social media quickly began exploding with people posting photos and videos of their cars navigating through parking lots and streets using Tesla's new Smart Summon feature. With the vehicle in the operator's line of sight, they can either summon the vehicle to them using their phone's GPS location or choose a nearby point on a map and the vehicle's on-board Autopilot hardware will begin navigating where it is told. Not all of these posts were positive, however; some drivers began reporting that their Teslas were getting into accidents when using Smart Summon. One Twitter user posted a video of another vehicle backing into his Model 3 while he summoned the car in a fairly active parking lot. The operator of the Tesla went on to question who was responsible for the accident—the Model 3, or the Lexus that backed into it while it was being summoned. He later posted a photo showing damage to his bumper cover and fog lights.

Another individual attempted to summon their Model 3 across live traffic in a different parking lot and nearly collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, both vehicles appear to have stopped before a collision happened, but the video is cut short and doesn't show the aftermath of the near-collision.