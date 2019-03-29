Watch a Father Use Tesla's Summon Feature to Pull His Child's Baby Tooth

Remember all of those tricks employed to remove a loose tooth when you were a kid? Wiggle it with your tongue, tie it to a doorknob, or even tie it to the back of your father's car as he drives away. Well, maybe not that last one, but it didn't stop Paul Rocchini and his kid from trying out Tesla's Summon feature to pull his daughter's loose baby tooth.

Tesla's Summon feature enables an owner to use the Tesla app on their smartphone to move a vehicle forward or backward in a straight line on command. So as long as the owner is in the proximity of the car, they can do so without even being in the driver's seat. A new Enhanced Summon feature is also slowly being rolled out to owners with Tesla's Full Self-Driving package which allows the car to navigate more complex parking lots and even turn corners.