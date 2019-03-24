Watch a Pair of Tesla Model 3s Drive Themselves to Their Owners Via New 'Enhanced Summon'

Tesla has recently begun rolling out early access to one of the most highly anticipated features in its Autopilot Full Self-Driving software suite. Coined "Enhanced Summon," the feature enables Tesla vehicles to maneuver through a parking lot and locate the owner of the vehicle without a driver behind the wheel.

Two videos have emerged this week of Tesla owners trialing the avant-garde feature in parking lots. A Model 3 in the video below can be seen exiting a parking space and slowly driving to the owner with their app open, waiting for the car to pull up alongside them.