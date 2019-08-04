Pristine, 1-of-5 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Expected to Fetch $9 Million at Auction

We're now mere days away from Monterey Car Week, the largest celebration of the automobile in the Western Hemisphere. While this sacred gathering of gearheads only happens once a year in Northern California, fans from all over the globe can share in the festivities by watching any one of the numerous auctions that occur during the week. A favorite is RM Sotheby's Monterey sale, which has featured some of the most historic and expensive vehicles ever sold at auction. As always, RM Sotheby's is offering some heavy-hitters this year, including this Ford GT40 Roadster prototype valued at nearly $9 million.

This car, GT/108, is one of 12 prototype GT40s built for Ford's famous Le Mans development program, and is said to be the only surviving example of the five Roadster-bodied prototypes included in that figure. It was also the first car finished at the Ford Advanced Vehicles facility in Slough, England, Ford motorsport's headquarters across the Atlantic. It was used for testing purposes at Silverstone Circuit in March 1965, driven by Dickie Attwood and Sir John Witmore.