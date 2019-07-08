1-of-30 Ferrari FXX Track-Only Hypercar Heading to Auction at Monterey Car Week

Feeling an impulse buy? Well RM Sotheby’s has something that can scratch that itch for you, particularly if you’re a big Ferrari fan. Heading to this year’s auction at Monterey Car Week is this incredibly rare 2006 Ferrari FXX, the hardcore track-only version of the company’s Enzo flagship at the turn of the new millennium.

This is one of only 30 in existence and is one of the many models festooned in the usual red with white stripe exterior. The only exception to this paint theme is Formula 1 master Michael Schumacher’s FXX, which is painted black with a white stripe.