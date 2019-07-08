1-of-30 Ferrari FXX Track-Only Hypercar Heading to Auction at Monterey Car Week
With a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-12 making over 800 prancing horsepower, there's no doubt this is one of the greatest Ferraris ever made.
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's