One-of-Five 1962 Ferrari 196 SP Race Car Expected to Sell for $8M-$10M at Monterey

We’re now entering Monterey Car Week and, of course, the auction houses are brimming with million-dollar metal, waiting for the “one-percent” to vigorously bid against each other for some of history’s most awesome automobiles. Crossing RM Sotheby’s block is none other than this incredibly rare 1962 Ferrari 196 SP by Fantuzzi, Chassis 0806, which is expected to sell for as much as $8 million to $10 million.

According to the listing, this is the final car built of the remaining five examples in existence. The 196 SP was Ferrari’s first-ever mid-engined sports prototype, and it was developed specifically for the 1961 and 1962 racing seasons of the World Grand Prix. This particular car participated at the 1962 12 Hours of Sebring, Nürburgring 1000 KM of that year, Elkhart Lake, and the 1963 Nassau Speed Week. It also boasts a storied driver and ownership history.