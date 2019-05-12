$10 Million Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta to Cross Auction Block at Monterey Car Week

With the first Ford GT40 to win Le Mans, a Porsche 908 K, a $48 million Ferrari 250 GTO, and enough other remarkable cars to fill a parking garage, last year's RM Sotheby's Monterey auction was one for the history books. Topping such an extraordinary auction seems impossible, but Sotheby's is already hard at work making this year's edition a close competitor. One of the first of an assuredly long list of significant lots announced for the 2019 Monterey Sale is a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, offered without reserve and expected to fetch between $8 million and $10 million.

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB was a significant step towards the creation of the legendary 250 GTO, but it was an adept racer on its own. As the name suggests, the car features a short wheelbase which, when paired with the car's lightweight design and high-horsepower motor, made it a force to be reckoned with on the track. Indeed, the car won Ferrari a GT class Constructors’ Championship in 1961 as well as the Tour de France three times in a row.