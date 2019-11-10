One-Owner Ferrari FXX-K Worth $4M to Headline RM Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Auction

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit is the 21st and final race on the 2019 Formula 1 calendar, and this year, it marks arguably one of the season's most exciting events. That's because RM Sotheby's is holding its largest international auction yet at Yas Marina just a day before the race, featuring a lineup of cars one would only expect to see in Forza. Headlining this sale is an ultra-rare Ferrari FXX-K, which is expected to sell for up to $4.5 million.

This car is the latest product of Ferrari's XX development program, the company's motorsport-derived testbed for new technologies that will eventually make their way into Ferrari's lineup of consumer cars. Purchasing a new XX-class car is reserved for only the most devout Tifosi or "friends of the house," those who have already owned a number of Ferrari vehicles beforehand. FXX-K ownership comes with its own gift bag of perks, most notably access to the Corse Clienti XX program which gibves customers admission to Ferrari-sponsored track events, testing sessions, and courses that will teach them how to wrangle their new track toys.

Considering the FXX-K's specifications, those classes are highly advised. The exclusive Prancing Horse is a track-only, unrestricted variant of the LaFerrari road car, making 50-percent more downforce while managing to be 198 pounds lighter. Its 6.3-liter V-12 works in tandem with an electric motor to produce 1,036 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.