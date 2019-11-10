One-Owner Ferrari FXX-K Worth $4M to Headline RM Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Auction
This hyper-exclusive track monster deserves to have more than 146 miles under its belt—here's your chance to help the cause.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit is the 21st and final race on the 2019 Formula 1 calendar, and this year, it marks arguably one of the season's most exciting events. That's because RM Sotheby's is holding its largest international auction yet at Yas Marina just a day before the race, featuring a lineup of cars one would only expect to see in Forza. Headlining this sale is an ultra-rare Ferrari FXX-K, which is expected to sell for up to $4.5 million.
This car is the latest product of Ferrari's XX development program, the company's motorsport-derived testbed for new technologies that will eventually make their way into Ferrari's lineup of consumer cars. Purchasing a new XX-class car is reserved for only the most devout Tifosi or "friends of the house," those who have already owned a number of Ferrari vehicles beforehand. FXX-K ownership comes with its own gift bag of perks, most notably access to the Corse Clienti XX program which gibves customers admission to Ferrari-sponsored track events, testing sessions, and courses that will teach them how to wrangle their new track toys.
Considering the FXX-K's specifications, those classes are highly advised. The exclusive Prancing Horse is a track-only, unrestricted variant of the LaFerrari road car, making 50-percent more downforce while managing to be 198 pounds lighter. Its 6.3-liter V-12 works in tandem with an electric motor to produce 1,036 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
Take one look at the FXX-K's racecar-esque cockpit and it becomes immediately apparent that this car has more in common with its Formula 1 kin than it does the average, run-of-the-mill hypercar. The center console is full of switches and buttons reserved only for the purest of track toys, and the FXX-K's four driving modes—Long Run, Qualify, Manual, and Fast Charge—focus on power delivery, not comfort. Hey, at least it has air conditioning and a reverse camera.
This Rosso Corsa red 2015 Ferrari FXX-K with silver accents is in near-factory condition, displaying just 146 miles on the odometer. It's only been under the care of one owner and has never participated in an official Ferrari track day, meaning it's still eligible for the Corse Clienti program. Ferrari will also happily convert it to Evo specification if desired, shedding more weight and snatching up even more downforce.
Ferrari built just 40 FXX-Ks in total, and the fact that none of them are street-legal makes this car a unicorn among unicorns because you'll never see one drive into Cars & Coffee, ever. The FXX-K was revealed at Yas Marina in 2014, so the fact that one is headed back to the iconic Formula 1 track is borderline poetic.
The FXX-K joins a stellar lineup of hypercars and racecars that will cross the auction block at the Abu Dhabi sale, which will take place on Nov. 30. RM Sotheby's has also confirmed the appearance of a Jaguar CX-75, McLaren P1 GTR, Koenigsegg Agera R, Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, and other insane hypercars, all of which are up for grabs. However, the FXX-K is valued the highest, estimated between $4 million and $4.5 million.
Better bring a racing helmet and a fat check.
- RELATED1-of-30 Ferrari FXX Track-Only Hypercar Heading to Auction at Monterey Car WeekWith a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-12 making over 800 prancing horsepower, there's no doubt this is one of the greatest Ferraris ever made.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Ferrari FXX K Lap Road Atlanta for 13 MinutesI mean, what else were you planning to do with rest of your FXXKing lunch break?READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Now Learn to Drive a Classic Ferrari at the Automaker's Own Fiorano Test TrackHere’s the chance to live out your ‘80s hero fantasies.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Mick Schumacher Hustle the Ferrari F8 Tributo Around the Fiorano Test TrackSchumi’s son has no problem handling the mid-engined Ferrari’s 710 horsepower.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Herd of Ferrari FXXKs Fly Around MugelloThis handful of Ferraris has more cylinders than your average traffic jam.READ NOW