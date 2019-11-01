Jaguar C-X75 Bond Villain Car Expected to Fetch $1.2M at RM Sotheby's Auction

James Bond films are famously known for their exquisite selection of on-screen cars. It's easy to picture 007 speeding along in the driver's seat of an Aston Martin while deploying some sort of secret gadget, but sometimes the most interesting piece of sheet metal isn't what Bond is piloting—rather, it's the thoughtful choice of car made for the villain. In the 2015 hit movie Spectre, one particular vehicle made its way onto the silver screen: the Jaguar C-X75. And while it never came to fruition as a production supercar, Jaguar did build several examples for the movie, one of which you can bid on at an auction hosted by RM Sotheby's in Abu Dhabi next month.

Designed by none other than Ian Callum and built by Williams Advanced Engineering, the C-X75 was nothing short of a Picasso on wheels. From concept, Jaguar had dreams of the C-X75 being a limited-run hybrid sports car to compete with the likes of the Porsche 918 and McLaren P1. Sadly, however, these plans fell through. When word that the production team from Spectre was looking for a menacing car for the villain of an upcoming Bond flick, Jaguar saw an opportunity to steal the spotlight from Aston Martin and showcase the vision of its stalled project. The automaker jumped on the opportunity and, together with Williams, designed several additional examples which were essentially a C-X75 body sat atop a reinforced, custom tubular chassis. Note the race-car-like interior with a left-handed sequential paddle shifter and huge hydraulic handbrake.

