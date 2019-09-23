Jaguar F-Type Replacement Could Be Mid-Engined and Electric: Report

Based on comments made by Jaguar's former designer Ian Callum, the iconic automaker might be "pulling a Corvette" with its next F-Type, going for a mid-engined layout with its next flagship sports car.

According to Autocar, the British automaker is still mulling over whether to stick with the front-engined, rear-drive setup for the next-gen F-Type or make the switch to a mid-engined and possibly electric layout. The publication reports that people "close to the project" are leaning towards the latter.

In terms of design, Callum told Autocar that he and current Jag design boss Julian Thomson had already done the groundwork on the Mk2 F-Type.

"We could get quite close [to the C-X75]," said Callum, referring to the mid-engined Jaguar concept car probably best known for its appearance in 2015's Spectre Bond movie.