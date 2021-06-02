2022 Jaguar F-Type Is Going With an All-V8 Lineup From Now On

If you're going to get the sporty Jag, you might as well get the loud one while you still can. That's basically what Jaguar is saying with its new 2022 F-Type lineup that's exclusively stocked with eight-cylinder engines. Yes, gone are the P300 and P380 four- and six-cylinder versions because starting next model year, the only Jaguar F-Types available will be the new-for-the-U.S. P450 and the range-topping R, both of which are powered by 5.0-liter supercharged V8s.

The P450 produces 444 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. All of that torque is available from just 2,500 rpm. This new "entry-level" F-Type will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive and as a coupe or convertible. Jaguar says the car will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds regardless of drivetrain choice and top out at 177 mph.