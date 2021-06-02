2022 Jaguar F-Type Is Going With an All-V8 Lineup From Now On

If you're going to get the sporty Jag, you might as well get the loud one while you still can. That's basically what Jaguar is saying with its new 2022 F-Type lineup that's exclusively stocked with eight-cylinder engines. Yes, gone are the P300 and P380 four- and six-cylinder versions because starting next model year, the only Jaguar F-Types available will be the new-for-the-U.S. P450 and the range-topping R, both of which are powered by 5.0-liter supercharged V8s.
The P450 produces 444 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. All of that torque is available from just 2,500 rpm. This new "entry-level" F-Type will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive and as a coupe or convertible. Jaguar says the car will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds regardless of drivetrain choice and top out at 177 mph.
Some standard P450 features include an electronic active differential, Quiet Start, configurable drive modes, an active exhaust, 20-inch wheels, and brakes that are the same size as those found on the F-Type R.
Speaking of, the flagship AWD-only R model goes unchanged for 2022, meaning it still produces 575 hp, still sprints to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and is still electronically limited to 186 mph.
The 2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 RWD Coupe will start at $71,050, the P450 R-Dynamic AWD Coupe will cost at least $81,050, and the F-Type R starts at the same $104,350 it does now. A previous report alleged that the next-generation F-Type may be mid-engined and electric. If true, this may be one of the final years you can get a V8-powered Jaguar sports car from the factory.