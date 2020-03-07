This Six-Wheeled, Steam-Powered Roadster Is the Ultimate Conversation Starter

Steam-powered cars are exceedingly rare, with only a few of the original vehicles still hanging around. That means unless you're Jay Leno or another wealthy collector with resources to keep the primitive cars running, you probably don't have one in your garage. But, some people don't want to settle, which is why we're talking about this: A hand-built, six-wheeled, boattail steam roadster up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

This barebones steam machine was custom-fabricated by the seller, who finished the project a little over four years ago. Despite its recent build and modern quality, this car isn't likely to be your daily driver. Something about the fact that there’s minimal bodywork, along with the tedious process that takes 45 minutes to warm the boiler, may make the whole thing a bit impractical. Oh, and then there’s the biggest problem: The range. The car can only travel about three miles before needing a top-off with water.

Don’t let that deter you from this beast, though, because there’s plenty of cool stuff to ogle at. The seller built the car on a modified 1928 Ford Model A frame that was narrowed and stretched to accommodate the oversized two-cylinder powerplant. It uses a completely custom steam piping system with dual 400,000-BTU burners, a period-correct lantern, and even a steam whistle.