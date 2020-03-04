Welcome to What’s Next

If you want a good barometer for how quickly the automotive world is changing, look no further than the state of things when The Drive blinked into existence in the middle of 2015. Cadillac aimed to bring big sedans back with the CT6. Google and Apple were hard at work disrupting the auto industry with self-driving cars. Tesla made the only electric vehicle capable of going more than 150 miles. The McLaren 720S didn't exist, nor did the Lamborghini Urus. Dieselgate was still under wraps. Carlos Ghosn was still famous for being a successful automotive executive, not for self-initiated human trafficking. When we consider everything that’s changed in the world of cars, the last five years have felt more like 20. You can only imagine how wild the next five years will be. Unfortunately, the big constant in that half-decade is a vacuum of context in the coverage of it all. The automakers and tech companies leading this change have no idea what will work and what won't, and much of the automotive and tech press feels blindsided too. We see too much cheerleading and not enough connecting the dots between what's happening now, what's being promised, and how it will really shake out for the next five or 50 years. Cars are complicated, visceral things to explain—as is our collective passion for them—and you deserve an outlet that's up to the task. I'm Kyle Cheromcha, Editor-in-Chief of The Drive, and I'm here to tell you that we are doubling down on what's next.

Getty Images | The Drive

Velodyne How a self-driving car "sees" through lidar.

That's why, as a trained journalist who also understands why Fake News is such a strong invective, I'm obsessed with making The Drive as error-free as humanly possible. I understand that's the only way to earn your trust as a reader, and it's something we aspire to every single day. We’ll always be upfront and honest with you when we fall short. And in that spirit, you will always be able to count us to call bullshit—on a fake viral story, on a misleading promise, on anything and everything that comes between you and the truth. Luckily, we have a pretty good team at all levels to help pull all this off. It includes industry veterans like Mike Spinelli, Alex Roy, and Patrick George, as well as independent ownership that allows us to be nimble, fast and beholden to no one. Expect some big new names to be added to our masthead soon. (Did I mention we're hiring? Because we're hiring.) Our plan is to group our coverage into three big areas: tech, for everything from engineering deep-dives into what’s cool and examinations of big-picture things like data privacy; motoring, for all the stuff we'll drive (and ride) in our reviews; and culture, which for us is just another way of saying “here’s what everyone’s talking about.” Oh, and we’re working to breathe new life into The Drive’s formidable video operation. This site began life as one of the very best YouTube channels in the car space, full of rousing arguments about our favorite cars and Ferrari F50s getting properly sideways. We have some ideas on how to move that to the next level in the coming months that we’re really excited to share with you. Stay tuned.

McLaren The 2021 McLaren 765LT