Here's Exactly How a Nissan GT-R Sliced a Tesla Model X in Half

The Drive also reached out to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which you may recognize from the countless hours of crash test footage they make available online. The IIHS tests cars to see exactly how well automotive safety features work, and more importantly, how the occupants of those cars will fare in a collision.

Like Munro, IIHS Media Director Joseph Young couldn't speak to the specifics of this crash based on the information presented online. The IIHS hasn't evaluated the Model X yet, and the side crash tests they run are only at 31 mph—not exactly "flying," as witness Ronnie Gniesen described the Nissan GT-R's velocity. However, Young noted to The Drive that the GT-R's high speed certainly made the damage to the Model X exponentially worse.

"Excessive speed not only increases the chance of a crash occurring, but also exponentially increases the crash energy that a vehicle must manage," Young said. "For example, when impact speed increases from 40 to 60 mph (a 50 percent increase), the energy that needs to be managed increases by 125 percent.

With that steep increase in energy a car has to manage, a crumple zone managing that energy by shearing off the vehicle makes sense. It helps that the angle of impact was exactly right to avoid compromising the cabin or the Tesla's underfloor battery. Young also pointed to IIHS research that higher-power vehicles like the 565 hp Nissan GT-R are more likely to speed.

The Drive reached out to a Tesla representative to confirm that the rear of the Model X is a zone of the vehicle designed to absorb energy in a collision, but have not heard back at the time of publication. We will update this story if we receive a response.

Safety has always been a major selling point for Tesla's vehicles, with the automaker boasting about its vehicles' 5-star safety ratings with claims that they exceed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) crash test standards. The Tesla Model X, in particular, was designed to be especially hard to roll over. One Model X driver claimed that the vehicle saved his life in another t-bone crash.

