IIHS Side Impact Crash Tests Are About to Get Much Harder and a Lot Heavier

The current movable barrier used in the test is just 3,300 lbs—spot-on for a vehicle in 2003, but far lighter than many larger vehicles on the road today.

The current test was formulated in response to the growing popularity of SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had its own side-impact test, but the movable barrier they used was about the size and height of a conventional car. The IIHS wanted to understand how a collision with a taller SUV or truck would change things.

According to the IIHS, impacts with taller vehicles increased the risk of head injuries in a crash, which you can see in current IIHS tests where the 12-year-old and female dummies' heads are at about the same height as the movable barrier that hits them.

Automakers met this new challenge, going from only one in five vehicles earning a passable rating in the early days of the side-impact test to 99 percent of all cars getting a good rating in the test, the IIHS notes. To do this, they adopted stronger side structures as well as side airbag curtains, even before a federal regulation mandated those airbags.

As such, the IIHS also wants to understand what has worked well in the current test as they tweak and refine it into something a bit more difficult for everyone to pass. While there's no doubt that stronger, safer vehicles have led to fewer deaths, side impacts still caused 23% of passenger vehicle occupant deaths last year, per IIHS statistics.

"This is an opportunity to build on what we've learned in more than 15 years of side testing," Mueller said in an IIHS statement. "We'll update the things that need updating, but we don't need to throw out the things that still work well."