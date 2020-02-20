That Should Fit: How Chrysler's Legendary Jeep Wrangler-Plymouth Prowler Test Car Came to Be

That Plymouth Prowler buried in an Oklahoma park may be underground for another 28 years, but you won't have to wait that long to hear more weird stuff about Plymouth's swan song. In December, The Drive reported on the existence of the bizarre and mysterious Prangler , a half-Prowler, half-Jeep Wrangler test mule that was spotted a few times during the model's development in the mid-1990s before fading into legend. Information on how or why engineers made something so ridiculous is scant at best—until a former Chrysler employee who worked in the prototype build shop at the time reached out to share some missing knowledge.

A Top Secret Mission

Just over a year after the Plymouth Prowler concept made waves at the 1993 North American International Auto Show, Chrysler completed the first pre-production vehicle, seen above. With the Prowler's official reveal coming in 1997, however, Chrysler couldn't show its hand by parading dozens of near-production cars around during early testing.

"Back then, Engineering and Vehicle Development were pretty much in charge of the plan on what was going on up until production," said former Chrysler technician David Chyz, who is known best for his role in developing the insane Dodge Tomahawk. "They would base what we were going to use on what 'production' body worked and fit best [to create a mule]. Since this was the first of its kind, it had to be unusual."

Disguising component test mules was common then as it is now, and in thinking outside the box about how to conceal the Prowler's styling, Chrysler's engineers soon ended up back inside the box—in this case, the cab of a 1986-1995 YJ Jeep Wrangler, chosen because of its relative lightness and the position of the rear wheels lined up nicely. Thus, this George Barris fever dream was born as a durability testbed for the Prowler.