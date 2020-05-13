Buy This Immaculate 1935 Chrysler Imperial Sedan Owned By Steve McQueen and Carroll Shelby

The 85-year-old car purs effortlessly down the road in the auction’s accompanying drive videos, and the five-digit odometer is said to be working with just 59,000 miles showing. Under the hood, there’s a 323.5-cubic-inch straight-eight that made 130 horsepower from the factory, which is mated to a three-speed manual transmission. The 16-inch wheels have flashy chrome hubcaps and are wrapped in tires with Broadway-sized whitewalls.

All of that is enough to make for a great auction, but it's the Chrysler’s famous owners that really seal the deal. Steve McQueen is said to have purchased the car in the 1970s and it was sold to a Las Vegas dealer in an estate auction a few years after his death in 1980. Fourteen years later, Carroll Shelby picked the car up and added subtle details like a shift knob with the Shelby Cobra emblem.