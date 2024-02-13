The Chrysler Halcyon Is an EV Concept That Looks Nothing Like a Chrysler

Chrysler has a fresh vision for the electric future and apparently, it has many doors. The all-new Chrysler Halcyon is a sleek-looking electric sedan with four conventional doors, as well as two roof-mounted ones, plus Level 4 autonomy and a genuinely smart battery pack. Of course, this is just a concept but it's about time Chrysler showcases an EV you might actually want to own.

Indeed, the Halcyon is Chrysler's best-looking concept car in years—far better than its recent electric design showcases, the Portal and Airflow. The Halcyon is sharp, sporty, and futuristic. It looks more like something from Lotus or Lucid than Chrysler.

Chrysler

Its doors are fun, though. The back doors are rear-hinged and the car lacks a B-pillar, creating a massive aperture for passengers when all four doors are open. However, it also has small roof-hinged gullwing-style doors that increase the height of that aperture even further. Those small gullwing doors are mostly glass, too, so they help create an airier cabin with more natural light.

According to Chrysler, both the Halcyon's exterior and interior are made using a ton of sustainable materials. The interior specifically is said to be 95% sustainably sourced. As for its design, the cabin is minimalist without any superfluous trim or ambient lighting, but it has a stylish, almost Scandinavian look. A Volvo badge would look right at home on that steering wheel.

Speaking of the steering wheel, Chrysler calls its shape a "reverse yoke" and it folds away, along with the pedals, for autonomous driving. The winged Chrysler logos on both the steering wheel and front seats are made from recycled CDs, which is supposed to be a nod to Detroit's musical history.

The rear seats have a trick up their sleeve as well. Their seat bottoms can stow away, hinting at the next generation of Chrysler's Stow 'N Go seating to make room for pets or create more space for groceries.

Chrysler

Like many modern electric car concepts with futuristic designs, the Halcyon has some clever software designed to make owners' lives easier. For example, in its Prepare mode using tech like STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit, and STLA AutoDrive, the Halcyon would theoretically be able to use your smartphone, smart home thermostat, and typical routine to configure itself for you in the morning. Based on the predicted weather, it would set the climate controls appropriately and pre-map your navigation route in the morning using both your schedule and the current traffic patterns.

The owner is also a key, of sorts, as it uses biometric scanning to unlock and start the car, as well as begin its Welcome and Entry modes. As soon as the owner gets in the car, the biometric identification tells the Halcyon to set up the ambient lighting, sounds, and screens for them.

In the Drive mode, the Halcyon will drive itself using Level 4 capabilities while also allowing passengers to watch movies and even lay back and relax, using a Stargazing mode.

Chrysler

What’s really important is found inside the Halcyon's battery. Stellantis wants to use Lyten 800V lithium-sulfur EV batteries, which don't use nickel, cobalt, or manganese and are said to lower its carbon footprint by 60% compared to a typical EV battery. Chrysler also wants to use future Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer charging tech to juice up the battery while driving along certain compatible roadways. Ideally, such tech would allow for unlimited driving if roads permitted—which they don’t and likely won’t.

There are a lot of promising gadgets in the Chrysler Halcyon Concept but excitement must always be tempered with these. They merely hint at some of the technologies their brands are working on. However, if Chrysler can deliver the Halcyon's design language, the new Stow 'N Go system, and—more importantly—the lithium-sulfur battery, Chrysler's electric future could be delightfully bright.