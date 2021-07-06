2022 Lotus Emira: The Last Gas Lotus Packs an AMG Engine

Despite being a Lotus, the Emira's interior is neither an exercise in asceticism nor a two-plus-two affair like the Evora was. Behind the Emira's twin seats are 7.3 cubic feet of cargo room, with a further 5.3 in the trunk out back, good for a bag of golf clubs. As for the seats themselves, they're four-way electronically adjustable units, with the option to upgrade to 12-way. Neither are supposed to be a pain to get into or out of, as Lotus claims the easiest ingress and egress in its class, not to mention the best headroom. For a car nearly three inches lower than the Cayman, that's quite the accomplishment.

Being a product of the 2020s, the Emira is inescapably loaded with the kind of technology some will consider a crime against Colin Chapman's credo. A 12.3-inch gauge cluster screen is flanked by a 10.25-inch central infotainment system with standard Apple and Android software, and an optional 10-channel KEF premium sound system. There are two cupholders, a USB dongle and a phone slot, not to mention cruise control, keyless start, rain-sensitive wipers, folding and dimming mirrors, parking sensors, and even some ADAS. Despite all this added tech, the Emira somehow stays slim, with Lotus stating a targeted weight of under 3,100 pounds in its lightest form.