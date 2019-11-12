Watch This Mercedes-Benz-Swapped, 600-HP 'Jeep' Off-Roader Tear up the Track
It also has a BMW transmission and Nissan Patrol axles.
There are off-road-prepped Jeeps and then there is this off-road-prepped Jeep. Granted, it's not actually a Jeep Wrangler but a custom-built, high-performance buggy made to look like a Jeep. But still, it rocks.
According to its builder Dion den Braber, the wannabe Jeep is actually a Frankenstein creation in its own right. As the video's caption explains, the nutty buggy rocks its fair share of parts from automakers from all across the globe, starting with the main attraction: the Mercedes-Benz engine. Described as a Mercedes-Benz OM606, the German automaker originally installed the 3.0-liter inline-six motor in a variety of cars between 1993 and 2001, but most notably the wide range of models found in the E-Class.
The engine reportedly makes 600 horsepower with the help of a custom Holset turbocharger that cranks out 21 pounds of boost, a twin-scroll manifold, and a variety of other performance-enhancing parts. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a BMW Xdrive gearbox, as well as Nissan Patrol axles. While it's not perfectly outlined where the build lives, it appears to be New Zealand, which explains the variety of goodies available for purchase.
While it's interesting to read the lengthy parts list outlined in the video's description, the best part of this video is actually watching the buggy tear up the off-road course. The engine produces a feisty sound that most of us would associate with an American V-8, and the whole thing simply performs flawlessly—especially the long-travel suspension, which soaks up bumps like they don't exist and help the thing corner on a dime.
This entire project may have been finished last year, but it's never too late to witness a true automotive mash-up go buck-wild.
