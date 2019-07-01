Watch Niki Lauda's Race-Ready, 500+ HP 1975 Ferrari 312T Formula 1 Car Tear Up the Track

The man himself may have passed, but the legend of Niki Lauda lives on through the machines that bore him to glory. Cars like the complex Ferrari 312T that Lauda drove on his way to the 1975 Formula One Drivers' Championship, an Antikythera mechanism of a race car with a transverse gearbox and a flat-12 engine from the people who know flat-12 engines. When such a thing crosses the auction block decades later, like Chassis #022 will during Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions in August, it's fair to wonder whether the old car's still got it. Well, wonder no more.

Gooding & Company was kind enough to pass along this exclusive video of the 1975 Ferrari 312T prancing around The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington State, looking and sounding as if it had driven through a time warp, ready to do battle with the McLaren M23 or the Brabham BT44 of Lauda's runners-up for the championship that year. Chassis #022 was his mount for the French Grand Prix win, so this car is no practice model. It's a race-run purebred.