Niki Lauda's Race-Winning Ferrari 312T Formula 1 Car Expected to Auction for $8 Million

Tis the season to sell historic Ferrari Formula 1 cars. One of Niki Lauda's Grand Prix-winning Ferrari 312Ts will be auctioned off this August at Pebble Beach, where it is expected to sell for as much as $8 million.

Introduced in 1975, the 312T was a successful evolution of the fast-but-flawed 312B3, which claimed nine poles but converted only two into Grand Prix wins. Lauda piloted the 312T to the first of his eventual three drivers' titles, taking five race wins, and earning one of which in the car headed to auction—chassis 022. Each of the five times Lauda drove 312T number 022, he achieved pole position, which he thrice converted into a podium finish, and once, a race win, at the French Grand Prix.

This distinguished Ferrari will make its trip across the auction block during the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, as part of a large auction consigned by Gooding & Company. The eponymous David Gooding reportedly appraised this renowned Ferrari's value at between $6 million and $8 million.

"As a race-winning, Lauda-driven, factory Ferrari Formula 1 car from a championship year, this is easily among the most significant racing Ferraris in the world," Gooding told Forbes.

Chassis 022 hails from the same collection as the more successful chassis 023, which took three Grand Prix victories, including a win at the esteemed Monaco Grand Prix. The cars' unnamed French owner presumably chose to sell no. 022 after Niki Lauda attracted the spotlight last month when he passed away at age 70, from kidney failure.

Lauda's life was celebrated not only by fans of racing, but also his competitors—who thanked him for his unwavering devotion to safety in motorsport—and proteges, one of whom attributes Lauda's influence for his tremendous success in racing.

Anyone who has ever flown in certain Boeings has Lauda to thank for their safe travels, too. He once went head-to-head with Boeing over faulty thrust reversers, the cause of a crash that killed 223 people. Boeing admitted fault and fixed the problem after Lauda's public campaign.