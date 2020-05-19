Make Niki Lauda Proud and Buy This Half-Scale Ferrari F1 Replica Go Kart

Driving Niki Lauda's race-winning Ferrari 312T2 is a dream many of us share, but thanks to the original car's multimillion-dollar price tag, it's one only a select few will ever realize. If you're willing to compromise on a couple of details such as scale, however, you can still race something approximating Lauda's vintage open-wheeler—and it doesn't have to be a homebuilt Tyrrell P34. It can still be a Ferrari—or at least, a half-scale replica of one, like this rare Italian racing kart inspired by the Ferrari 312T2.

Dubbed "La Ferrarina 77," this is the fifth of 12 such karts built in 1977 by a Bolognese company called Italycar. At half the size of the car that inspired it, this La Ferrarina has no room for a real Ferrari engine but is powered by a Chrysler Marine Power Bee 820; which is essentially a 134cc, single-cylinder two-stroke motor capable of producing up to 10 horsepower. It makes the best of its power output with a two-speed transmission that sends power to the rear axle.