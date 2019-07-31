2014 Ferrari Sergio by Pininfarina Expected to Bring $3M at Pebble Beach Auction

We’re coming on the heels of the world-famous Monterey Car Week, which means that the greatest auction houses are preparing to sell some of history’s greatest automotive specimens. Such includes one of the latest cars to hit be hitting the Gooding & Company auction block in just two short weeks: an incredibly rare 2014 Ferrari Sergio.

Built to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Pininfarina, the 2014 Ferrari Sergio is essentially a uniquely bodied 458 Speciale Aperta, featuring exterior and interior coachwork by the renowned Italian design firm. It’s one of only six in existence and will be up for sale by an anonymous, but seasoned Le Mans racing veteran and car collector through Gooding & Co.